Nationwide's Super Bowl Ad About Dead Kids Was A Huge Buzz Kill

It was viewers — not footballs — that were left a tad deflated after watching Nationwide’s Super Bowl ad.

The subject? Dead kids.

Oof.

Here’s the ad:

Many people watching immediately started talking about how depressing the spot was.

Hey Nationwide. You see Esurance? That’s how insurance companies should advertise. Jesus.

— Peter Bukowski (@BukoTime) February 2, 2015

In response to McDonald’s pay with hugs campaign, Nationwide will allow you to pay for insurance with DEATH.

— LostLettermen.com (@LostLettermen) February 2, 2015

Nationwide also aired another ad during the first quarter of the game, this one a little lighter in subject matter. It stars a (not dead) Matt Damon and Mindy Kaling.

