Nationwide's Super Bowl Ad About Dead Kids Was A Huge Buzz Kill

Lara O'Reilly

It was viewers — not footballs — that were left a tad deflated after watching Nationwide’s Super Bowl ad.

The subject? Dead kids.

Oof.

Here’s the ad:

Many people watching immediately started talking about how depressing the spot was.

 Nationwide also aired another ad during the first quarter of the game, this one a little lighter in subject matter. It stars a (not dead) Matt Damon and Mindy Kaling.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.