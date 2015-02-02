Nationwide's Super Bowl Ad About Dead Kids Was A Huge Buzz Kill

It was viewers — not footballs — that were left a tad deflated after watching Nationwide’s Super Bowl ad.
The subject? Dead kids.
Oof.
Here’s the ad:
Many people watching immediately started talking about how depressing the spot was.
Hey Nationwide. You see Esurance? That’s how insurance companies should advertise. Jesus.
— Peter Bukowski (@BukoTime) February 2, 2015
In response to McDonald’s pay with hugs campaign, Nationwide will allow you to pay for insurance with DEATH.
— LostLettermen.com (@LostLettermen) February 2, 2015
Nationwide also aired another ad during the first quarter of the game, this one a little lighter in subject matter. It stars a (not dead) Matt Damon and Mindy Kaling.
