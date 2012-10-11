Nationals Player Blames Loss On Team's Decision To Shut Down Stephen Strasburg

Photo: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

The Washington Nationals were blown out in game two of their National League Division Series and now must win two of the next three games to advance. According to Ken Rosenthal, at least one player thinks the Nats would be one win away from the League Championship series if the team hadn’t shut down one of their best pitchers.Rosenthal spoke with a player, who remained nameless, a day after starting pitcher Jordan Zimmerman gave up five runs in just three innings in the Cardinals 12-4 win. If we had [Strasburg], we’d be up 2-0.” said the player.



Strasburg was 15-6 with a 3.16 ERA before the Nationals shut him down over a month ago. The team was worried about putting too many innings on his young, surgically repaired elbow.

Of course, we don’t know if the Nationals would have won game two with Strasburg. But we do know they lost without him. And if the Nationals go on to lose this series, it will become one of the great “what if?” scenarios in recent baseball memory, possibly only topped by the 1994 Montreal Expos, who were the best team in baseball before the postseason was cancelled.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.