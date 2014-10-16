Nationals MP Troy Grant Is The New Deputy Premier Of NSW

Nationals MP Troy Grant has been elected Deputy Premier of NSW and Leader of the National Party of Australia.

The NSW Nationals held a ballot today to elect a new leader following Andrew Stoner’s decision to step down from the role for family reasons.

Stoner has been the MP for Oxley since 1999 and was Nationals leader for 11 years.

Grant is the MP for Dubbo and has represented the National Party since March 2011.

