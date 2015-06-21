Nationals' Max Scherzer gives interview covered in chocolate sauce after throwing a no-hitter

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports Jun 20, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at Nationals Park.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched a no-hitter Saturday, losing his perfect game with two outs in the ninth inning when he hit a batter in the Washington Nationals’ 6-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Scherzer dominated in retiring the first 26 batters and was one strike from throwing the 22nd perfect game in major league history since 1900.

Pinch-hitter Jose Tabata fouled off a pair of 2-2 pitches before Scherzer clipped him on the elbow with a breaking ball. Scherzer immediately grimaced as Tabata took his base. Scherzer then retired Josh Harrison on a deep fly to left.

Scherzer struck out 10 Pirates. In his previous start, he took a perfect game bid into the seventh at Milwaukee and finished with a one-hitter and 16 strikeouts.

After the game, Nationals players celebrated Scherzer’s no-hit game by showering him with chocolate syrup. It begins.

