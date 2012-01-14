The Nationals Are Still Pursuing Fielder, Or Not, Depending On Who You Ask

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Washington Nationals have long been considered the favourites to land the last big free agent, Prince Fielder. But now the Nationals are backing off, or not.First comes a report from Bill Ladson at MLB.com, who says there is little chance the Nationals will sign Fielder…



There is a “99 per cent” chance that the Nationals will not sign free-agent first baseman Prince Fielder, according to a baseball source.

However, a source told Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post that the Nationals are still “patiently and aggressively” pursuing the free agent.

Despite the Nationals’ impending new television contract which will increase the team’s revenue dramatically, Ladson says the team is not willing to offer Fielder a deal similar to the $240 contract signed by Albert Pujols. Ladson adds that the Nationals are also concerned about Fielder’s weight, which is listed at 275 pounds. The Nationals, a National League team may not be the best fit for Fielder, who may be better suited to be a designated hitter in a few years.

But if Fielder doesn’t land with the Nationals his 2012 home is still very much up in the air, as it is unclear if any other teams are serious bidders for Fielder.

