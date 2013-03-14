Nationalities Of Goalies Shows The Internationalization Of The NHL

As recently as the 1990-91 season, 80% of all NHL goalies were Canadian. Since then, the number of goalies from other countries has risen dramatically (data via QuantHockey.com).



This season, Canadians represent just 43.0% of all goalies in the NHL. Meanwhile, the United States, which did not have a single goalie in the NHL in 1971-72 season, now represents 17.7% of all goalies.

But the real up-and-coming hockey powerhouse is Finland. Despite a population of just five million, Finland now produces 8.8% of all NHL goalies. As recently as the 1998-99 season, there were no Finnish goalies in the NHL…

Photo: Data via QuantHockey.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.