This Amazon Prime parody is a sobering look at the gender wage gap in America

Jillian D'Onfro

Happy National Women’s Day!

To celebrate, comedian Paul Gale created a spot-on parody of a new service called Amazon Prime Women, which offers 78% of an item, for 78% of the price.

“It’s perfect for the average working woman,” the video’s subject says enthusiastically.

“…who earns 78% as a man for the exact same job!”

The video, which is actually set to Amazon’s real commercial jingle, is a wickedly funny, sobering look at the realities of the gender wage gap in America. 

“It’s the Prime service you love, at a price you can afford, when you’re taking home three-quarters as much as a man would for being equally as productive.”

“Because you deserve 78% satisfaction,” the fake Amazon Prime spokesperson says with a smile. 

Oh, and don’t forget Amazon Prime for Black Women:

Or Amazon Prime for Hispanic Women:

