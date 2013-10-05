The National Weather Service In Anchorage May Have Posted A Secret Message To Congress

AlJazeera America’s Jared B. Keller just Tweeted a possibly astonishing finding: the Anchorage, Alaska office of the National Weather Service, where salaries are hanging in the balance as a result of the government shutdown, may have embedded a secret message into a weather bulletin.

The question is whether it was purposeful. We just left a message with the Anchorage office for comment. The announcement is still live on the page, but is no longer the most recent update. As of right now it’s three “versions” back.

The update definitely read: PLEASE PAY US. Here’s a screen grab of the forecast, which was posted at 5:00 a.m. Alaskan daylight time.

Check it out:

Here’s what the second 5:00 a.m. update looked like. The two have very similar wording, so it seems possible they put up another update right after.

