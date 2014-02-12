National Weather Service Calls Storm Headed For Atlanta An Event Of 'Historical Proportions'

National Weather Service The affected region is outlined in red.

Two weeks after snow and freezing temperatures crippled Atlanta and other parts of the South, forecasters say another major winter storm is headed for the region bringing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

According to Mike Morris at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the National Weather Service said on Tuesday that the storm could be one of “historical proportions.”

A winter storm warning was issued for Georgia on Tuesday morning lasting until Thursday afternoon. Light accumulations are expected tonight with an additional 2 to 4 inches of snow possible through Wednesday night, the Weather Service said. A quarter to a half inch of ice is also expected to accumulate as temperatures drop into Wednesday night.

“Snow will accumulate on roads making for hazardous driving conditions today across the northern sections and tonight for all areas,” the Weather Service said. “As the more significant snowfall and ice accumulation occurs Wednesday and Wednesday night, travel will be dangerous given the high snow amounts combined with the ice. Widespread power outages are possible with the higher ice accumulation.”

Transportation officials started preparing for this storm Monday night by sanding and salting the roads, according to Ralph Ellis at CNN. Many Atlanta schools and businesses are also closed on Tuesday in advance of the storm.

“What we had two weeks ago was a minor event,” Glenn Burns, chief meteorologist for CNN affiliate WSB said. “This is likely to be a major event.”

