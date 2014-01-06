National Weather Service Describes The Coming Arctic Blast As 'Eye-Popping OMG Type Cold'

You know a serious cold outbreak is on the way when the National Weather Service uses the phrase “eye-popping OMG type cold” to describe the Arctic blast that will sweep over the nation this week.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue first picked up on the phrase in a weather update from the agency’s Chicago branch.

Chicago NWS: “GRANTED THE MODERATION WILL BE FROM EYE-POPPING OMG TYPE COLD TO A MORE TYPICAL SLIGHTLY BELOW AVERAGE TEMPERATURES.”

— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 6, 2014

It’s not the type of language you would expect to come from this organisation, but it’s just another sign of how dangerously cold it’s going to get.

Here’s a screenshot from the forecast discussion for the Chicago area (emphasis ours):

