National Unplug Your Device Day Is Idiotic

Screw this, I’m getting more plugged in.

Photo: Jay Yarow

Tomorrow is supposed to be the “National Day of Unplugging.”The idea is that we should, “Get outside. Find silence. Avoid commerce. Give back. Eat Together,” and blah blah blah …



This is so annoyingly dumb.

There’s a reason iPhones are popular. There’s a reason Facebook is popular. There’s a reason the Internet is popular.

Know what that reason is? They’re all super freaking awesome.

So why on earth should we intentionally deprive ourselves of something super freaking awesome? To talk to people?

Shoot my face off.

The world doesn’t need to be black and white. I can talk to friends, and check Twitter. I can go for a walk in the park, after I check the weather on my iPad first. I can watch TV with my wife and talk about what we’re watching.

There’s a reason I’m not Amish. There’s a reason you’re not Amish.

Don’t waste your time trying to convert. You’ll hate it.

