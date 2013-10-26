It'll Cost You $US10,000 And A Year In Jail If You Get Caught Texting And Driving In Alaska

AP/LM Otero An man works his phone as he drives through traffic in Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013. Texas lawmakers are considering a statewide ban on texting while driving.

Texting and driving is banned in 47 states, and many state legislators are working hard to make sure that if caught, the punishment fits the crime.

But Mother Jones found that not all states are created equal when it comes to facing the consequences of breaking a texting and driving law.

“Texting fines vary wildly across the country,” Mother Jones reports, “and you’ll end up paying a little or a lot depending on where you got caught.“

In California, the maximum penalty for a first-time offender is just $US20; the lowest in the country. Texting and driving in Alaska will cost you $US10,000 fine and a year in prison.

This research stems from a study from the Centres for Disease Control from May which showed that the number of teens who are dying or injured as a result of texting while driving has surpassed the number of teenagers who die from accidents that are caused by drinking and driving.

You can see all of the statistics and visuals here.

