The National Spelling Bee fired back at an internet troll with spelling corrections

If you’re going to come for the Scripps Spelling Bee, you better come correct.

One foul-mouthed Twitter user, Kyle Chapman, learned this lesson the hard way on Thursday night while watching the national spelling competition. Apparently, Chapman felt that the annual event was coddling its eliminated contenders.

“Unsure of why the national spelling bee has a ‘comfort couch,'” Chapman aka @kchapman_88 tweeted. “you f—ing lost suck it up quit teaching kids it’s ok to loose.”

Aside from avoiding the use of correct punctuation and capitalisation, Chapman misspelled a word. That was his downfall.

“*lose,” the competition responded.

That was enough for Chapman to deactivate his Twitter account, which was still down when this article published. But the Bee is an equal opportunity spellchecker, even when you have its back.

@themotherfanboy on Twitter shared a screenshot of the Bee’s correction of Chapman, but made the fatal error of writing, “@ScrippsBee at it’s best.” That earned him his own correction.

“we appreciate the support but… *its,” the competition responded.

Otherwise, all went as usual with the Bee awarding co-champions again on Thursday for the third consecutive year.

