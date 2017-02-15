'That makes no sense!': Matt Lauer grills Kellyanne Conway over the timing of Michael Flynn's resignation

National Security Adviser Michael Flynn resigned following reports of misleading the White House about a conversation he had with a Russian ambassador discussing US sanctions before Trump took office. Last Friday, Trump said he was not aware of any reports about Flynn’s contact with Russia, although in January the Department of Justice had warned the White House that Flynn was susceptible to blackmail.

