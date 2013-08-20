The Secret To Making The Greatest Grilled Cheese Sandwich You Will Ever Eat

It’s
National Sandwich Month in America!
In honour of this momentous occasion, I’ve agreed to reveal the secret for my exceptional grilled cheese sandwich.
Incredible grilled cheese doesn’t come from the bread or the cheese, although you could probably get ambitious when it comes to those.
The secret to the best grilled cheese is making an unconventional substitution that will fundamentally change the way you see cheese grilled between bread.
Ready?
So let's deconstruct the grilled cheese sandwich. Nominally, you need bread and cheese that you then assemble and fry in butter. Basic, right?
Meet the game-changer of the grilled cheese: Mayonnaise. Weird, right? Now normally, I hate mayonnaise.
But let's take a look at what mayonnaise really is: Oil, eggs, and some seasoning. All tasty ingredients in their own right. And exactly the combination to make a grilled cheese sizzle.
Now we're going to hit the panini press. See, when you cook the (gross) mayo it dissociates into its (delicious) constituent ingredients of oil, eggs and spices.
So let's give it a flip and cook it for another few minutes to make sure the mayonnaise cooks completely.
