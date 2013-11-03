8 Amazing Sandwiches You've Probably Never Heard Of

Don’t get us wrong — a PB&J and a perfectly prepared grilled cheese are some of life’s greatest pleasures.

But delicious sandwich options span the globe — and you may not have even heard of some of them.

In honour of National Sandwich Day Nov. 3, here are eight amazing sandwiches that are different, delectable, and worth ordering if you ever come across them on a menu.

1. Bosna

A Bosna is a spicy Austrian fast food dish that sort of looks like a hot dog. It’s made with bratwurst, onions, and a blend of mustard and/or ketchup mixed with curry power.

All the ingredients are placed on a white bread roll, and usually grilled before serving.

2. Chivito

A national dish in Uruguay (known as a “lomito” in Argentina), this is a sandwich for steak lovers. It’s made with thinly-sliced steak, mozzarella, mayonnaise, tomatoes, and lettuce on a fresh-baked roll.

Other common add-ons include black or green olives, bacon, and sliced hard-boiled eggs.

3. Jibarito

A Chicago specialty that took a cue from Puerto Rican immigrants. This heavy sammie is made with mashed and fried sweet green plantains instead of bread, and then topped with mayonnaise, steak, cheese, and veggies.

And though the original jibarito was made with steak filling, don’t be surprised to see substitutes like chicken and pork.

4. Roti John

This is a popular breakfast sandwich in Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore. It’s essentially an omelette fused into a french loaf.

Usually, they’re made with minced meat, sardines, egg, and chopped onions all fried up in a pan and then placed in the cavity of a baguette, which is then fried one more time and cut up into smaller portions.

5. Zapiekanka

These huge sammies hail from Poland, where they’re an incredibly popular street food. A Zapiekanka is made with a halved baguette and topped mainly with mushrooms, cheese, chopped onions, ham (or other types of meat), and peppers.

The sandwiches are then placed in an oven until the cheese melts and the baguette gets crispy. Slather on ketchup, mustard, and/or chives when it’s ready.

6. Cemita

Originally from Puebla, Mexico, the name of this sandwich refers to the type of bread it uses — a round, sesame-covered roll.

Ingredients typically include sliced avocado, meat (usually beef milanesa, a thinly pounded and deep-fried piece of beef), white cheese, onions, herb papal, and salsa roja.

7. Mitraillette

The Belgians take their fries very seriously, so its no wonder one of their favourite sandwiches is made with them.

A Mitraillette consists of a small baguette and fried meat (like sausage, beef, or steak), covered in salted fries and your choice of sauce (mayo, ketchup, sauce andalouse, garlic sauce, and béarnaise sauce are the most popular).

8. Donkey Burger

A hot, street-food sandwich commonly eaten in Baoding, China, the Donkey Burger is made with savory donkey, lettuce, and green peppers, that are all chopped and mixed together.

The ingredients are then placed between two long buns (known as Huo Shao) that are sometimes grilled to add a bit of crunch.

