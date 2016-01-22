One of the most influential US conservative publications is using an entire issue to try to stop Donald Trump

The country’s most prominent conservative news magazine is publishing a special issue denouncing Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy.

More than 20 notable conservative thinkers, including William Kristol, Erick Erickson, and Glenn Beck, contributed to Friday’s issue of National Review, whose cover loudly displays the words “Against Trump.”

“Donald Trump is a menace to American conservatism who would take the work of generations and trample it underfoot on behalf of a populism as heedless and crude as The Donald himself,” the magazine wrote in an editorial, according to the New York Times.

The anti-Trump manifesto comes just 10 days before the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 1. Recent polls suggest a hotly contested race between Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, although the real estate mogul continues to hold a substantial lead in national polls.

According to CNN, National Review editor Rich Lowry spent weeks reaching out to fellow conservatives to commission the essays.

It’s noteworthy that the manifesto is coming from the National Review, given that Trump referenced the magazine’s founder, William F. Buckley, in last week’s Republican debate.

During an emotional exchange on “New York values,” Trump responded to Cruz’s claim that “not a lot of conservatives come out of Manhattan.”

“Conservatives actually do come out of Manhattan, including William F. Buckley and others, just so you understand,” Trump said.

The 22 authors who contributed to the manifesto are:

Glenn Beck

David Boaz

L. Brent Bozell III

Mona Charen

Ben Domenech

Erick Erickson

Steven F. Hayward

Mark Helprin

William Kristol

Yuval Levin

Dana Loesch

Andrew C. McCarthy

David M. McIntosh

Michael Medved

Edwin Meese III

Russell Moore

Michael B. Mukasey

Katie Pavlich

John Podhoretz

R. R. Reno

Thomas Sowell

Cal Thomas

