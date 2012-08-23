The 10 Craziest Lines From National Review's Story On Why Mitt Romney Should Win 100% Of The Female Vote

Photo: National Review Online

In the latest cover story for the National Review, writer Kevin D. Williamson argues that, based on “evolutionary biology,” Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s wealth, status, and proven ability to produce male offspring should make women more inclined to vote for him over President Barack Obama. Here are some of the best lines:



“What do women want? The conventional biological wisdom is that men select mates for fertility, while women select for status…Age is cruel to women, and subordination is cruel to men.”

“Check out the curriculum vitae of one Willard M. Romney: $200 million in the bank (and a hell of a lot more if he didn’t give so much away), apex alpha executive, CEO, chairman of the board, governor, bishop, boss of everything he’s ever touched.”

“It is a curious scientific fact (explained in evolutionary biology by the Trivers-Willard hypothesis — Willard, notice) that high-status animals tend to have more male offspring than female offspring, which holds true across many species, from red deer to mink to Homo sap.”

“Have a gander at that Romney family picture: five sons, zero daughters. Romney has 18 grandchildren, and they exceed a 2:1 ratio of grandsons to granddaughters (13:5). When they go to church at their summer-vacation home, the Romney clan makes up a third of the congregation. He is basically a tribal chieftain.”

“Professor Obama? Two daughters. May as well give the guy a cardigan. And fallopian tubes.”

“From an evolutionary point of view, Mitt Romney should get 100 per cent of the female vote. All of it. He should get Michelle Obama’s vote. You can insert your own Mormon polygamy joke here, but the ladies do tend to flock to successful executives and entrepreneurs….We don’t do harems here, of course, but Romney is exactly the kind of guy who in another time and place would have the option of maintaining one. He’s a boss.”

“You have a ton of money? R-MONEY has 200 metric tons of money if he decides to keep it in cash.”

“There are lots of children of rich and powerful men who do not turn out to be 0.01 per cent as successful as Mitt Romney has. Meghan McCain’s father is a rich guy and a failed presidential candidate, just like Mitt’s. Anybody think Meghan McCain’s life is going to turn out like Mitt Romney’s?”

“Hillary Rodham Clinton told us that it takes a village, and Mitt Romney showed us how to populate a village with thriving offspring.”

“Look at his fat stacks. Look at that mess of sons and grandchildren. Look at a picture of Ann Romney on her wedding day and that cocky smirk on his face.”

Read the whole story here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.