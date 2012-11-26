If This Number Is Correct, Then Thanksgiving Retail Sales Saw A Major Jump From Last Year

Photo: Instagram @dgtlyff

Grain, salt, etc.From Nomura:



In the US, shoppers spent 13% more than last year during the four-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation. Total spending is expected to have reached an estimated US$59.1bn. This figure was keenly watched to assess whether the uncertainty over the fiscal cliff situation is weighing on consumer sentiment.

And more from the NRF’s actual release:

According to the survey, a record 247 million shoppers** visited stores and websites over Black Friday weekend, up from 226 million last year. Making sure to take advantage of retailers’ promotions to the full extent, the average holiday shopper spent $423 this weekend, up from $398 last year. Total spending reached an estimated $59.1 billion.

