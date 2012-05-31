These Stories Of Wrongful Convictions Will Outrage You And Break Your Heart

Curtis Moore was exonerated in 2008 of killing 88-year-old Eva King Jones when then-Gov. Mark Warner ordered a test of the biological evidence from the crime scene.

The DNA evidence implicated Thomas Pope Jr., who was ultimately convicted of the crime.

Unfortunately Moore died in 2006, two years before his exoneration.

Before his name was eventually cleared, a judge ordered Moore's confession suppressed in 1980 and set aside his original conviction, saying Moore hadn't been read his Miranda warning until at least four hours into the interrogation.

In 1981, Moore, who had been diagnosed as mentally disabled before his trial, was released pending a new trial.

The case began when Jones, who lived about 100 yards from police headquarters in Emporia, Va., was raped, robbed of $40, and choked in January 1975.

Jones died two hours after the attack, but not before claiming she was attacked by a black man. Police had very little evidence and questioned, and released, twelve men before settling on Moore.

Moore had a history of mental disorders and had been diagnosed as schizophrenic and mentally disabled.

