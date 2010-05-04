Just Another Real-Estate Scam? Meet "National Realty..."*

Follow the money.

Photo: scams.wikispaces.com

Last week, we heard an ad on Bloomberg Radio that advertised an offer that sounded too good to be true:Low money down real-estate investing with rent guaranteed for 5 years, positive monthly cash flow, and more!



Like many sure-fire investment opportunities advertised over the airwaves, it sounded like a scam.

So we called the advertised number (201-683-8800) to find out more.

According to Google, the number rang a phone in Hoboken, New Jersey. A man with a gruff voice picked up. After asking for our name, he launched into a three-minute, uninterrupted speech. All attempts to ask questions were deflected. “Just give me three minutes then I’ll answer any questions you have.”

Here’s how the man on the phone said the deal works:

A company called National Realty manages foreclosure investments in centre City Philadelphia (aka downtown Philly), where it acquires land at “deep discount.” It then builds townhouses on that land at a cost of $350,000 apiece. The townhouses are 100% financed through National Realty. Once the townhouses are built, their value “immediately becomes $450,000”–meaning that, in theory, you’re pocketing $100,000 of profit right away. They say they’ve done 300 houses in the last three years.

Once your townhouse is built, you get tenants for the home – “guaranteed.” And the cash flow from rent is “guaranteed” for at least five years. This, the man says, is due to the company’s great relationship with Philadelphia’s most prominent property managers.

Sounds great, right?

Now here’s the catch: It’s all done with your credit. You need a 700 FICO score or higher, at least $100,000 in liquid assets (including 401k); you also need to own a home and have $150,000 available in home equity, in addition to substantial income with two years of tax returns to accompany it.

After telling us all this, the man on the phone asked if we meet those conditions. We said no.

A Google search of the phone number (201-683-8800) revealed an address of 79 Hudson Street in Hoboken, New Jersey. Further search results yield a website at NRIA.net. There, a cheesy Flash website plays music and showcases National Realty & Investment Advisors LLC, with an address on 5th Avenue in New York City.

Now, 5th Avenue sounds a lot swankier than Hoboken, doesn’t it? No wonder the company is using that address on the web site. We called the company to see if we could drop by and check out the place. The company said no one’s there–because it’s just a mailing address. All business is conducted at the Hoboken office.

Performing a WHOIS search of the web site, NRIA.net, turns up the following information, which isn’t much:

Registrant:

Aplus.net

110 East Broward Blvd, Suite 1650

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

US

Domain name: NRIA.NET

Administrative Contact:

Domain Listing Agent,

110 East Broward Blvd, Suite 1650

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

US

+1.8772758763

Technical Contact:

Domain Listing Agent,

110 East Broward Blvd, Suite 1650

Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301

US

+1.8772758763

Registrar of Record: Aplus.net

Record last updated on 16-Oct-2009.

Record expires on 30-Nov-2010.

Record created on 30-Nov-2006.

Domain servers in listed order:

NS1.ABAC.COM 64.29.144.70

NS2.ABAC.COM 64.29.154.70

Domain status: ok

This suggests the company uses a third party to keep private information away from prying eyes.

Upon further inspection of the website, we also discovered this page which says you need $7,500 cash to sign up for the program.

The web site also states:

“Your return on investment is 100% deeded to you and secured by your Income Producing Property which we rent for you and professionally manage. Your Investment Property is guaranteed to be rented at a break-even level with guaranteed rents, guaranteed tenants, and cash positive net rental flows to you.”

That’s a lot of guarantees.

So what’s really going on here?

From what we can tell, National Realty is using your credit score to obtain a loan to buy land. After the land is acquired, existing homes are torn down (if applicable) and rebuilt into luxury townhomes that are supposedly worth $450,000 (you pay for these with a loan from National Realty). You then rent out the home with the prepared tenants from the affiliated property managers for the next five years and collect the cash flow, eventually turning a profit.

So National Realty acts as a middleman for those who want to get into flipping real estate but don’t want the headache of managing tenants and the associated headache of building a house. National Realty also presumably gets paid very well for this work–commissions on the land, spread on the loans, construction fees, maintenance fees, and so forth. [UPDATE: We spoke to the company, who says it charges a 3.5% fee on total closing costs and then monthly property-management costs thereafter]. You and your credit rating, meanwhile, take all the risk. And it costs $7,500 to play.

Could you possibly make money from this deal?

We suppose anything’s possible. But we’re not going to be calling that Hoboken number again anytime soon.

UPDATE: After we published this post, National Realty invited us to their offices to speak with them. They explained their business in more detail. – read more here ->

