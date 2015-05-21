Massive national rail strike planned over bank holiday has been called off

REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool These guys will have no problem riding the rails this weekend.

Good news everyone!

A planned rail strike in Britain over bank holiday has been called off after two rail unions received a new pay offer from Network Rail, the BBC reports.

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) had planned to walk out on Monday evening, which threatened to stop 90% of trains.

Passengers had been alerted of major disruptions to service, starting on Monday and continuing through Wednesday.

