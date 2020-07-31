Here are 10 beautiful photos of national parks — see how many you can name

Checubus/Shutterstock Can you name this national park?

National parks have become a popular vacation option this summer since socially distanced outdoor activities are relatively low-risk.

National parks across the US feature recognisable landmarks.

Which national park contains the largest hot spring in the US? And which park is famous for its ancient cliff dwellings?

The CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel, but national parks have become a popular vacation option during the pandemic since road trips and socially distanced outdoor activities are relatively low-risk.

National parks across the US feature recognisable landmarks and landscapes – but how many of them can you name? Keep scrolling to test your knowledge of national parks.

Let’s start with an easy one. Can you name this national park, one of the seven wonders of the world?

Jason Patrick Ross/Shutterstock What national park is this?

The stunning canyons in Grand Canyon National Park are a mile deep.

Red rock arches like this can be found at which aptly named national park?

Andrew S./Shutterstock Where is this?

There are over 2,000 natural arches in Arches National Park in Utah.

These ancient cliff dwellings are located inside which national park?

Shutterstock / Alexey Kamenskiy Where are these cliff dwellings?

Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado contains cliff dwellings dating back to the 1190s built by the Pueblo.

This might look like a landscape from another planet, but it’s actually a national park. Do you know which one?

Eddie Brady/Getty Images Where is this?

Badlands National Park in South Dakota consists of 244,000 acres of geological formations.

These spindly, prickly trees are the namesake of which national park?

RomanSlavik.com/Shutterstock What national park is this?

Joshua Tree National Park in California features these unique desert trees, which are part of the agave family.

Some may recognise this national park from its claim to fame as wallpaper on Mac computers. Can you name it?

Checubus/Shutterstock Where is this?

Pictured is Tunnel View Overlook in California’s Yosemite National Park.

Do you recognise this national park situated along the Pacific Crest Trail?

Keleah Stull/Shutterstock Where is this?

Crater Lake National Park in Oregon was formed by a volcanic eruption.

This national park is named after the tallest mountain in North America. Do you know what it is?

zzvision / iStock What national park is this mountain in?

Denali National Park in Alaska is named for the 20,310-foot-tall mountain.

This national park contains the largest hot spring in the US. Do you know it?

Lorcel/Shutterstock Where is this?

Grand Prismatic Spring is located inside Yellowstone National Park. Its rainbow colour comes from bacteria and microbes.

The world’s most active volcano can be found in this national park.

Mario Tama / Getty Images What national park is this in?

The volcano, Mount Kilauea, is located inside Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

