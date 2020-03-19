32 national parks you can explore from your couch, from the Grand Canyon to Yellowstone

Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko; S.Borisov/Shutterstock; v.tsui/Shutterstock Grand Canyon, Joshua Tree, and Yellowstone national parks can all be toured virtually.

Experts are urging people to practice social distancing, or staying at home and avoiding public spaces and crowds to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

While the National Parks Service has yet to close any of its parks to the public due to the coronavirus, taking a trip to a national park amid the pandemic may not be a viable option for many people for the time being.

However, Google Earth and Google Arts & Culture have made virtual tours of at least 32 national parks.

Nature enthusiasts can bring the outdoors in with these realistic, digital looks at the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, the Redwoods, and other beloved national parks.

As many people practice social distancing – or staying home and avoiding crowds and public spaces – to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, several museums, and theatres have temporarily closed in the name of public health.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, many places of leisure and cultural institutions are opening their doors virtually to provide resources, online activities, and tours to give people a fun way to stay entertained and connected to the outside world while they’re spending more time at home.

While the National Parks Service hasn’t closed any of its parks to the public due to the coronavirus at the time of writing, making a special visit to a national park may not be in the cards for many Americans and travellers around the world for the time being.

Here’s how to virtually visit at least 32 US national parks – all from the comfort of your couch or bed.

You can digitally trek through Maine’s picturesque Acadia National Park.

Shutterstock Acadia National Park at sunset.

Click here to virtually visit Acadia National Park.

Transport yourself to the zen desert that is Arches National Park.

Andrew S./Shutterstock Arches National Park in Moab, Utah.

Click here to virtually visit Arches National Park.

Explore the natural wonders found in Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

photo.ua / Shutterstock The park is known for its unique rock formations.

Click here to virtually visit Badlands National Park.

Take in the stunning canyons found in Big Bend National Park.

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The park is located in southwest Texas.

Click here to virtually visit Big Bend National Park.

Take a deep breath while picturing yourself hiking along trails at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Prisma Bildagentur/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Colorado national park has a striking contrast of wildflowers and rocks.

Click here to virtually visit Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

Explore the red rocks of Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah.

Ekaterina Pokrovsky/Shutterstock The Utah national park has vibrant rock formations.

Click here to virtually visit Bryce Canyon National Park.

Canyonlands National Park is full of striking landscapes.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images You don’t have to leave your couch to digitally explore the Utah park.

Click here to virtually visit Canyonlands National Park.

A virtual look off Channel Islands National Park might be the ocean getaway you didn’t know you needed.

Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock The park is made up of five islands off the coast of California.

Click here to virtually visit Channel Islands National Park.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has all the forested views you could imagine.

Beth J. Harpaz/AP The northern Ohio park is known for its views of the Cuyahoga River.

Click here to virtually visit Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

A virtual look at Death Valley National Park makes it seem like a remote paradise within reach.

Getty Images Death Valley in California, home of record for hottest air temperature ever recorded.

Click here to virtually visit Death Valley National Park.

Transport yourself to Alaska with a digital walking tour of Denali National Park.

Galyna Andrushko / Shutterstock Denali Mountain is the highest mountain peak in North America.

Click here to virtually visit Denali National Park.

Channel a tropical mood by exploring Dry Tortugas National Park, located in islands off the coast of Florida.

Shutterstock/Varina and Jay Patel The national park is located in the Gulf of Mexico.

Click here to virtually visit Dry Tortugas National Park.

Envision yourself on a relaxing kayak ride through the swamps of Everglades National Park.

Shutterstock/mariakraynova The wetlands area is located in southern Florida.

Click here to virtually visit Everglades National Park.

Picturesque views of Glacier National Park are sure to evoke a sense of calm.

Vaclav Sebek/Shutterstock The park is part of Montana’s Rocky Mountains.

Click here to virtually visit Glacier National Park.

You can even take a digital tour of the iconic Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Shutterstock/Galyna Andrushko The Colorado River runs through the famous park.

Click here to virtually visit Grand Canyon National Park.

Take in Grand Teton National Park without doing any hiking or trekking.

littleting/Shutterstock The Wyoming park is also known for its beautiful lakes.

Click here to virtually visit Grand Teton National Park.

Watch a sunset from an incredible vista at Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Sean Pavone / Getty The Newfound Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Click here to virtually visit Great Smoky Mountain National Park.

Explore mountains and canyons by virtually touring Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

Anton Foltin/Shutterstock The park is located in western Texas.

Click here to virtually visit Guadalupe Mountains National Park.

You can take a guided tour through Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

George Rose/Getty Images The Thurston Lava Tube is an entrance to the rainforest at Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Click here to virtually visit Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park.

Virtually escape to the serene landscapes of Joshua Tree National Park.

S.Borisov/Shutterstock The California park is marked by distinct rock formations.

Click here to virtually visit Joshua Tree National Park.

Virtually discover the history and beauty of Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado.

Shutterstock The park preserves many artifacts from Native American history.

Click here to virtually visit Mesa Verde National Park.

Imagine yourself taking in the mountain views of Mount Rainier National Park.

Roman Khomlyak/Shutterstock Wildflowers bring colour to the park, located in Washington state.

Click here to virtually visit Mount Rainier National Park.

Take an up-close look at the forests and trails found in Olympic National Park.

Westend61 / Getty Sol Duc River in Olympic National Park in Washington state.

Click here to virtually visit Olympic National Park.

Redwood National and State Parks has some of the world’s tallest and most picturesque trees, and you can enjoy them from your home.

WellyWelly/Shutterstock The Redwoods are located in California.

Click here to virtually visit Redwood National and State Park.

Take in mountain views and river reflections with a digital tour of Rocky Mountain National Park.

Mike Blanchard/Shutterstock The Colorado park is known for its stunning mountain trails.

Click here to virtually visit Rocky Mountain National Park.

You can relax by virtually walking through Sequoia National Park, another park also known for its massive trees.

welcomia/Shutterstock Sequoia National Park in California.

Click here to virtually visit Sequoia National Park.

Take a relaxing tour of the Blue Ridge Mountains by virtually visiting Shenandoah National Park.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock The Virginia park is full of forests and waterfalls.

Click here to virtually visit Shenandoah National Park.

Envision yourself sunbathing and exploring at Virgin Islands National Park, located on the island of St. John.

DEA / V. GIANNELLA / Contributor via Getty Images Trunk Bay, part of Virgin Islands National Park on St. John.

Click here to virtually visit Virgin Islands National Park.

A digital visit to Wind Cave National Park offers serene prairie views.

David McNew/Getty Images Bison roam the national park in South Dakota.

Click here to virtually visit Wind Cave National Park.

Enjoy incredible views of Yellowstone National Park’s famous hot springs and geysers from home.

v.tsui/Shutterstock Yellowstone National Park was the first US national park.

Click here to virtually visit Yellowstone National Park.

You can even virtually hike through Yosemite and view its famous waterfalls.

National Park Service/AP Yosemite National Park in California.

Click here to virtually visit Yosemite National Park.

Discover the red cliffs of Zion National Park in Utah.

Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock Angel’s Landing at Zion National Park.

Click here to virtually visit Zion National Park.

