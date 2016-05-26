A national memory champion explains how to never misplace your keys ever again

Ron White is a two-time national memory champion. He won the USA Memory Championship in 2009 and 2010, and holds the record for the fastest memorization of a deck of shuffled cards. In this video he give a fast and simple technique for remembering where you put your keys, or any object you keep misplacing.
