REPORTS: Man Sets Himself On Fire At National Mall

There are a number of reports that a man set themselves on fire at the National Mall in D.C. this afternoon.

The news first spread on Twitter, where witnesses described the scene:

Just witnessed the craziest thing ever… a man set himself on fire and danced down the Mall. #horrifying

— Vanessa Sink (@LiveMusicGirl) October 4, 2013

Witness tells me incident on Mall may involving camping stuff/belongings of a homeless person. Very strange. @nbcwashington

— Jackie Bensen (@jackiebensen) October 4, 2013

A D.C. Metro Police spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that they were responding to a report of a man on fire at the National Mall. The spokesperson added that the man was conscious and breathing, and that the incident began around 4.24 p.m.

A number of Twitter users have been posting pictures of police at the Mall:

Police respond to self immolation on the mall pic.twitter.com/QDEo4QiTz3

— Laura Wernick (@wernick7633) October 4, 2013

Massive fire & EMS response on National Mall. Medivac helicopter just took off from scene. Developing… pic.twitter.com/uY155U8nOs

— Jeff Goldberg (@jgoldbergABC7) October 4, 2013

Holy shit, someone just lit himself on fire in the middle of the National Mall pic.twitter.com/qzGgl9OuUo

— Ellie Hess (@Smellie03) October 4, 2013

According to reports on social media, the fire was put out by bystanders:

A runner and passerby put the flames out. It was incredible.

— Vanessa Sink (@LiveMusicGirl) October 4, 2013

My mum was near the guy who lit himself on fire on the Mall. Says these guys put it out with their shirts pic.twitter.com/xJToYEurqI

— Justin Sink (@JTSTheHill) October 4, 2013

The incident occurs barely 24 hours after police shot and killed 34-year-old Miriam Carey after a dramatic car chase outside the Capitol.



We’ll update this story as we find out more…

