REPORTS: Man Sets Himself On Fire At National Mall

Adam Taylor, Brett LoGiurato
National Mall fireTwitter/@Smellie03

There are a number of reports that a man set themselves on fire at the National Mall in D.C. this afternoon.

The news first spread on Twitter, where witnesses described the scene:

A D.C. Metro Police spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that they were responding to a report of a man on fire at the National Mall. The spokesperson added that the man was conscious and breathing, and that the incident began around 4.24 p.m.

A number of Twitter users have been posting pictures of police at the Mall:

According to reports on social media, the fire was put out by bystanders:

The incident occurs barely 24 hours after police shot and killed 34-year-old Miriam Carey after a dramatic car chase outside the Capitol.

We’ll update this story as we find out more…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

law politics-us