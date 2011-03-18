Check Out The Winners Of This Year's National Magazine Awards For Digital Media

Photo: Caroline Shin

The digital glossies got their Ellies yesterday.Four Web-only publications — Slate, Tablet, Life.com, and Epicurious — won the bronzed Alexander Calder Stabile-named Elephant at the second ever National Magazine Awards for Digital Media — an offshot of the longstanding print edition — Wednesday at the Hilton Hotel in New York.



This year also included the brand new iPad magazine award. That went to Esquire.

Editor-in-chief David Granger thanked Javier Bardem for gracing the video cover of the inaugural Oct. 2010 issue.

The New York Times Magazine, which underwent its first redesign in 10 years in 2009, won for digital design. Arem Duplessis, design director, who picked up the award onstage, told me “I feel fantastic,” and emphasised teamwork. “Print is hugely collaborative. Digital is 10 times that.”

The digital platform also gave one underdog a spotlight among the big names.

“To have a little place next to them is a dream come true for our founder 100 years ago,” said Don Share, editor of Poetry magazine. And for podcasting no less. “I’ve never been so surprised in my entire life.”

Digital tech also opened doors for videographer Dave Anderson whose “So Lost” story about getting lost in the South took home the video award for The Oxford American. The DSLR had turned him from a still photographer to a Canon Mark 5D video shooter.

And it was publisher Warwick Sabin who had given Anderson that chance to experiment with video. “The magazine needed something different,” said Warwick after the show was over. “We wanted to diversify on the Internet.” He’s currently exploring pay schedules for an in-development tablet app.

Now behold the winners.

General Excellence, Service & Lifestyle – Epicurious

Blogging – Tablet Magazine, for “The Scroll”

Photography – Life.com

Design – The New York Times Magazine

Multimedia Package – Virginia Quarterly Review, for “Assignment Afghanistan”

Online Department – Fast Company, for “Co. Design”

Interactive Tool – Epicurious, for “Epicurious Recipes & Shopping List” iPad App

News Reporting – Foreign Policy, for reporting on the United Nations

Podcasting – Poetry, for “Poetry Magazine Podcast”

Video – The Oxford American, for “So Lost” series

Mobile Edition – Esquire

General Excellence, News & Opinion – Slate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.