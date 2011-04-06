ELLIES: The New Yorker Leads With 9 National Magazine Award Nominations

Less than a month after the American Society of Magazine Editors crowned the kings of digital media, Sid Holt, ASME CEO announced the finalists for the print version of the 2011 National Magazine Awards Tuesday morning.



Of the 54 titles that garnered nominations and the 20 that received multiple nominations, The New Yorker led the pack with 9 in categories that included General Excellence in News, Sports and Entertainment; Feature Writing; and Essays and Criticism.

Other heavy hitters are The Atlantic (with 4 category nominations including Fiction Writing), GQ (5 including General Excellence in Finance, Technology and Lifestyle), New York (6 including Columns and Commentary), The New York Times Magazine (6 including Photography), and Virginia Quarterly Review (6 including Reporting).

The ceremony will also bestow the Creative Excellence Award to Tom Wolfe, considered a founder of the new journalism and the author of The Bonfire of the Vanities, which originated as a magazine series.

The awards ceremony will take place on Monday, May 9, in New York City.

