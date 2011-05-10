Magazine Of The Year And 21 Other Predictions For Monday's National Magazine Awards

Photo: telegraph.co.uk
The National Magazine Awards take place Monday night, and The New Yorker is poised to score big with nine nominations followed by New York, The New York Times Magazine, and Virginia Quarterly Review with six each.Conde Nast boasts 25 total nominations with Time Inc. (nine) and Hearst (eight) well behind the most famous publishing house.
But nominations are one thing; winning is another.
Who will walk away from the ceremony with the trophies?
The Wire picked winners for each of the 22 categories handed out Monday night. And don’t miss tomorrow morning’s coverage of the event.
Fast Company
For July-August, September, November Issues
New York
For April 19, July 12, August 9-16 Issues
The New Yorker
For August 2, August 9, October 4 Issues
People
For May 10, September 6, December 20 Issues
TIME
For August 9, November 22, December 27, 2010-January 3, 2011 Issues
Lapham's Quarterly
For Winter, Spring, Fall Issues
The Paris Review
For Summer, Fall, Winter Issues
Poetry
For April, September, October Issues
The Sun
For March, June, December Issues
Virginia Quarterly Review
For Winter, Spring, Fall Issues
Essence
For July, September, November Issues
Real Simple
For October, November, December Issues
Vogue
For March, August, September Issues
W
For September, November, December Issues
Women's Health
For January-February, July-August, October Issues
Condé Nast traveller
For May, October, November Issues
Garden & Gun
For April-May, June-July, December 2010-January 2011 Issues
House Beautiful
For March, April, July-August Issue
Martha Stewart Living
For October, November, December Issues
Saveur
For August-September, October, December Issues
Backpacker
For March, May, October Issues
Bloomberg Markets
For May, November, December Issues
GQ
For March, August, September Issues
Popular Mechanics
For April, June, July Issues
Scientific American
For September, November, December Issues
Audubon
For March-April, May-June, September-October Issues
Los Angeles
For February, September, November Issues
San Francisco
For October, November, December Issues
Texas Monthly
For July, November, December Issues
Time Out New York
For March 25-31, July 8-14, August 5-11 Issues
Esquire
For May, October, November Issues
Fortune
For March 22, May 3, November 1 Issues
GQ
For June, August, December Issues
New York
For February 22-March 1, April 19, May 17 Issues
Wired
For June, July, August Issues
GQ
For August, November, December Issues
Martha Stewart Living
For August, October, November Issues
National Geographic
For February, April, December Issues
The New York Times Magazine
For February 7, March 21, December 12 Issue
W
For September, October, November Issues
The Atlantic
For July-August, September, October Issues
