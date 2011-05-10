Magazine Of The Year And 21 Other Predictions For Monday's National Magazine Awards

Noah Davis
Anna Wintour

Photo: telegraph.co.uk

The National Magazine Awards take place Monday night, and The New Yorker is poised to score big with nine nominations followed by New York, The New York Times Magazine, and Virginia Quarterly Review with six each.Conde Nast boasts 25 total nominations with Time Inc. (nine) and Hearst (eight) well behind the most famous publishing house.

But nominations are one thing; winning is another.

Who will walk away from the ceremony with the trophies?

The Wire picked winners for each of the 22 categories handed out Monday night. And don’t miss tomorrow morning’s coverage of the event.

General Excellence, Print: News, Sports, and Entertainment Magazines

Fast Company
For July-August, September, November Issues

New York
For April 19, July 12, August 9-16 Issues

The New Yorker
For August 2, August 9, October 4 Issues

People
For May 10, September 6, December 20 Issues

TIME
For August 9, November 22, December 27, 2010-January 3, 2011 Issues

General Excellence, Print: Literary, Political and Professional Magazines

Lapham's Quarterly
For Winter, Spring, Fall Issues

The Paris Review
For Summer, Fall, Winter Issues

Poetry
For April, September, October Issues

The Sun
For March, June, December Issues

Virginia Quarterly Review
For Winter, Spring, Fall Issues

General Excellence, Print: Fashion, Service and Lifestyle Magazines

Essence
For July, September, November Issues

Real Simple
For October, November, December Issues

Vogue
For March, August, September Issues

W
For September, November, December Issues

Women's Health
For January-February, July-August, October Issues

General Excellence, Print: Food, Travel and Design Magazines

Condé Nast traveller
For May, October, November Issues

Garden & Gun
For April-May, June-July, December 2010-January 2011 Issues

House Beautiful
For March, April, July-August Issue

Martha Stewart Living
For October, November, December Issues

Saveur
For August-September, October, December Issues

General Excellence, Print: Finance, Technology and Lifestyle Magazines

Backpacker
For March, May, October Issues

Bloomberg Markets
For May, November, December Issues

GQ
For March, August, September Issues

Popular Mechanics
For April, June, July Issues

Scientific American
For September, November, December Issues

General Excellence, Special Interest Magazines

Audubon
For March-April, May-June, September-October Issues

Los Angeles
For February, September, November Issues

San Francisco
For October, November, December Issues

Texas Monthly
For July, November, December Issues

Time Out New York
For March 25-31, July 8-14, August 5-11 Issues

Design, Print

Esquire
For May, October, November Issues

Fortune
For March 22, May 3, November 1 Issues

GQ
For June, August, December Issues

New York
For February 22-March 1, April 19, May 17 Issues

Wired
For June, July, August Issues

Photography, Print

GQ
For August, November, December Issues

Martha Stewart Living
For August, October, November Issues

National Geographic
For February, April, December Issues

The New York Times Magazine
For February 7, March 21, December 12 Issue

W
For September, October, November Issues

News and Documentary Photography

Feature Photography

Single-Topic Issue

Magazine Section

Personal Service

Leisure Interests

Public Interest

Reporting

Feature Writing

Profile Writing

Essays & Criticism

Columns & Commentary

Fiction

Magazine Of The Year

The Atlantic
For July-August, September, October Issues
http://www.theatlantic.com/
http://andrewsullivan.theatlantic.com/
http://www.theatlantic.com/ta-nehisi-coates/
http://www.theatlantic.com/special-report/ideas/
http://www.theatlantic.com/special-report/the-future-of-the-city/
http://www.theatlantic.com/election/2010
http://www.theatlantic.com/debates/israel-iran/
http://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2010/10/for-the-first-time
http://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/10/11/literary-writers-and-social-media
http://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2010/12/introducing
Access to iPad application can be had by following this link: Click here
Access to Atlantic fiction for Kindle program can be had by following this link:
Click here

Backpacker
For March, May, October Issues
Backpacker.com
Sample digital hike from map contributors
Interactive Grand Canyon navigation skills map launched for May 2010 Issue
GPS Trails app for iPhone
GPS Trails app for Android
Survival School app for iPad: www.backpacker.com/ipad
Searchable gear database: www.backpacker.com/gearfinder
Special survival section: www.backpacker.com/survival
Print & Go downloads (digital versions of our Rip & Go magazine pages):
www.backpacker.com/print_and_go_home/destinations/14406
Gear review video from 2010 Editors' Choice Awards:
www.backpacker.com/editors-choice-2010-zamberlan-gt/videos/127
Facebook fan page: www.backpacker.com/facebook

Foreign Policy
For May-June, July-August, September-October Issues
For FP's free photo iPhone app, Wide Angle, go to the iTunes store:
http://itunes.apple.com/au/app/fp-wide-angle/id405618748?mt=8
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/anna_badkhens_the_crossing
http://ricks.foreignpolicy.com
http://blog.foreignpolicy.com
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/articles/2010/09/28/happy_birthday_you_re_fired
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/category/section/terms_of_engagement
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/failedstates
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/2010globalthinkers
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/articles/2010/04/05/the_world_s_ugliest_statues
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/articles/2010/09/15/the_devil_wears_taupe
http://www.foreignpolicy.com/articles/2010/12/26/the_year_in_fp

National Geographic
For February, April, December Issues
Homepage: www.ngm.com
One Cubic Foot
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2010/02/cubic-foot/liittschwager-photography
Burden of Thirst
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/video/player#/?titleID=burden-of-thirst
Gaudi's Masterpiece
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2010/12/big-idea/gaudi-photography
Water: A Special Issue: http://ngm.com/water
Being Jane Goodall: http://ngm.com/gombe-hub/
Great Migrations: http://ngm.com/great-migrations
Tut's Family Secrets: http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2010/09/tut-dna/hawass-text
Curious Chimps: http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2010/02/congo-chimps/foer-text
The National Geographic Photo Contest:
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/ngm/photo-contest/
Your Shot: http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/your-shot/your-shot
Time for a Sea Change:
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2010/10/seafood-crisis/greenberg-text
The Spill: http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/oilspill

Wired
For June, August, December Issues
http://www.wired.com/magazine/tag/process/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/05/ff_domestic_terraforming
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/05/ff_biobanks/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/05/st_dangerous_fire_footbag/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/08/ff_future_ferrell/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/07/ff_daguerrotype_panorama/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/07/ff_stress_cure/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/11/ff_tron/
http://www.wired.com/reviews/2010/11/wishlist2010/
http://www.wired.com/magazine/2010/11/ff_bloodwork/

