Magazine Of The Year And 21 Other Predictions For Monday's National Magazine Awards

The National Magazine Awards take place Monday night, and The New Yorker is poised to score big with nine nominations followed by New York, The New York Times Magazine, and Virginia Quarterly Review with six each.Conde Nast boasts 25 total nominations with Time Inc. (nine) and Hearst (eight) well behind the most famous publishing house.



But nominations are one thing; winning is another.

Who will walk away from the ceremony with the trophies?

The Wire picked winners for each of the 22 categories handed out Monday night. And don’t miss tomorrow morning’s coverage of the event.

