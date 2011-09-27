BRUTAL CHARTS: The Austerity Age Arrives In U.S. Cities

Gus Lubin
whip beating austerity

Photo: Wikipedia

The Age of Austerity has arrived with a vengeance in U.S. cities.City budgets shrank 1.9% in 2011 after 4.4% declines in 2010, according to the annual report from the National League of Cities (via Morning Money).

City revenues declined 2.3% this year for the fifth straight year of declines.

While tax revenue and state and federal aid decline, costs are increasing including pensions and health care. Cities have responded with layoffs, hiring freezes, pay cuts and service cuts.

If the economy doesn’t get better soon, Meredith Whitney may be looking good.

Cities that rely on property tax are suffering most

Revenue has declined for five straight years. Spending has plunged for two years

Income tax and property tax dropped again this year

This is the crisis in a nutshell. All costs are increasing from pensions to health care, while all revenue is decreasing from taxes to aid

There isn't any silver lining for most cities

A roaring 41% of cities have increased fees, while others have raised taxes and other measures

72% of cities are making layoffs this year, on top off big layoffs for the past two years

Austerity means no hiring, no raises, etc.

Austerity also means less aid and services

City coffers are dry -- and remember that costs such as pensions are much higher than ever before

Want to see more scary charts? Guess which one of these people has a job

THE SAD STATE OF EMPLOYMENT IN AMERICA >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.