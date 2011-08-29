LOGO MANIA II: The Evolution Of Every National League Logo From 1876 To Today

Photo: sportslogos.net
Last week, we brought you every logo every American League team has ever had since 1900.Today, we went even further back to compile the logo lineage for every current National League team since the league was founded 1876.
With the help of the historical archive on sportslogos.net, we collected dozens of logos to show you how each team’s brand has changed over the years.
Click here to see every logo for every NL team >>
Or, click on the teams below to jump to their logos.
You can see all the AL logos here.
