LOGO MANIA II: The Evolution Of Every National League Logo From 1876 To Today

Tony Manfred
image

Photo: sportslogos.net

Last week, we brought you every logo every American League team has ever had since 1900.Today, we went even further back to compile the logo lineage for every current National League team since the league was founded 1876.

With the help of the historical archive on sportslogos.net, we collected dozens of logos to show you how each team’s brand has changed over the years.

Or, click on the teams below to jump to their logos.

You can see all the AL logos here.

Arizona Diamondbacks (1998-2006)

Arizona Diamondbacks (2007)

Arizona Diamondbacks (2008-present)

Atlanta Braves (1967-1971)

Atlanta Braves (1972-1986)

Atlanta Braves (1987-1989)

Atlanta Braves (1990-present)

Chicago Cubs (1903-1905)

Chicago Cubs (1906-1907)

Chicago Cubs (1908-1914)

Chicago Cubs (1916)

Chicago Cubs (1918)

Chicago Cubs (1919-1926)

Chicago Cubs (1927-1936)

Chicago Cubs (1937-1940)

Chicago Cubs (1941-1956)

Chicago Cubs (1957-1978)

Chicago Cubs (1979-present)

Cincinnati Reds (1890-1899)

Cincinnati Reds (1900-1912, with subtle variations)

Cincinnati Reds (1913-1938, with subtle variations)

Cincinnati Reds (1939-1953)

Cincinnati Reds (1954-1959)

Cincinnati Reds (1961-1966)

Cincinnati Reds (1967-1971)

Cincinnati Reds (1972-1992)

Cincinnati Reds (1993-1998)

Cincinnati Reds (1999-present)

Colorado Rockies (1993-present)

Florida Marlins (1993-present)

Houston Astros (1965-1974)

Houston Astros (1975-1993)

Houston Astros (1994)

Houston Astros (1995-1999)

Houston Astros (2000-present)

Los Angeles Dodgers (1958-present)

Milwaukee Brewers (1970-1977)

Milwaukee Brewers (1978-1993)

Milwaukee Brewers (1994-1999)

Milwaukee Brewers (2000-present)

New York Mets (1962-1998)

New York Mets (1999-present)

Philadelphia Phillies (1900-1920, with subtle variations)

Philadelphia Phillies (1921-1922)

Philadelphia Phillies (1923-1924)

Philadelphia Phillies (1925-1933)

Philadelphia Phillies (1934-1937)

Philadelphia Phillies (1938-1942)

Philadelphia Phillies (1943)

Philadelphia Phillies (1946-1949)

Philadelphia Phillies (1950-1969)

Philadelphia Phillies (1970-1983)

Philadelphia Phillies (1984-1991)

Philadelphia Phillies (1992-present)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1900-1906)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1908-1909)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1915-1935, with subtle variations)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1936-1947)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1948-1959)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1960-1967)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1968-1986)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1987-1996)

PIttsburgh Pirates (1997-present)

San Diego Padres (1969-1984)

San Diego Padres (1985)

San Diego Padres (1986-1989)

San Diego Padres (1990)

San Diego Padres (1991)

San Diego Padres (1992-2003)

San Diego Padres (2004-2010)

San Diego Padres (2011-present)

San Francisco Giants (1958-1976)

San Francisco Giants (1977-1982)

San Francisco Giants (1983-1993)

San Francisco Giants (1994-1999)

San Francisco Giants (2000-present)

St. Louis Cardinals (1900-1919)

St. Louis Cardinals (1922-1948)

St. Louis Cardinals (1949-1955)

St. Louis Cardinals (1956-1966)

St. Louis Cardinals (1967-1997)

St. Louis Cardinals (1998-present)

Washington Nationals (2005-2010)

Washington Nationals (2011-present)

