Lawyers Are Still Charging Top Dollar Even Though The Industry Is Struggling

In addition to pulling in some whopping figures this year, some lawyers are charging slightly more than they did last year.



The National Law Journal sampled 55 firms for its annual billing survey and found the highest billing rate, $1,285, came courtesy of a real estate investment trust partner in Locke Lord’s Dallas office.

But when you push that jaw-dropping figure aside, you find some lawyers are still charging a bit more than they did in 2011:

Photo: The National Law Journal

Granted, rates charged this year aren’t outrageously higher than last year.

But when the demand for legal services dropped in the third quarter and the number of October bar-exam test takers has hit its lowest levels since 1999, it seems like lawyers might consider being a bit more conscientious about the rates they charge.

