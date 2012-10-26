This Is The Absolute Worst City To Live In If You're A Young Attorney

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In today’s legal job market, you might not have much choice about where you live after graduation.You have to go where the jobs are.



But, according to The National Jurist’s most recent ranking of the worst cities for young attorneys, you might want to avoid Little Rock, Ark., at all costs.

Median salary is only $54,000 and the city boasts only 570 law firms.

When students are graduating with $75,700 to $125,000 in debt, that minuscule salary won’t be going very far.

The median age of Little Rock dwellers is around 35 years old and around 195,314 people live in the city, according to the most recent Census.

The city boasts only 45 bars, which is hardly anything to write home about given its nearly 200,000 residents.

