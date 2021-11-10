National job ads are at a 23-year high, new data shows, as tech and hospitality sectors scramble for staff

Sydney downtown, blurred intersection people and traffic in a sunny day at dusk

National jobs ads are at their highest level in Seek’s 23-year history, the jobs board reported.

Jobs ads jumped more than 10% month-on-month in October, amid a skills shortage caused by over 18 months of closed borders.

It comes as industries like hospitality report they are offering thousands in sign-on and retention bonuses to attract staff.

The Australian jobs board reported the previous month’s job ads were the highest in the company’s 23-year history.

Seek said its job ads were up by 63.2% year-on-year, and 44% compared with October 2019.

It comes as Australia’s east coast reopens after almost five months of lockdowns, and the country faces a skills shortage as a result of almost two years of closed international borders.

The lack of qualified workers in some fields has led sectors as diverse as tech and hospitality to begin offering significant wage bumps and sign-on incentives to entice a limited supply of local workers.

Business Insider Australia in July reported tech workers were being offered six-figure raises by companies seeking to acquire workers in the limited talent pool.

And in recent weeks the hospitality sector has flagged a staff shortfall, with some hospitality businesses paying sign-on and retention bonuses “into the thousands of dollars” according to recent reports.

Chief executive of Business NSW Daniel Hunter said in early October the state needed to get its borders opened to attract skilled migrant workers to address the labour shortage.

“When we went into this lockdown, there was already a skilled migration shortage and a general labour shortage,” Hunter said.

Seek’s data showed NSW had the highest job ad growth, recording a month-on-month increase of 20.3% for the second month running, followed by Victoria which recorded a 16.3% bump.

All states and territories had more job ads than in October 2019.

Kendra Banks, managing director of Seek ANZ, said the lifting of restrictions in the two largest employment markets, NSW and Victoria, had a significant impact on October’s job volumes.

“In both states, roles within Hospitality and Tourism led the way with a jump of 46.2% in NSW and 123.8% in Victoria,” Banks said.

While traffic remained high, applications were markedly low compared with historical trends.

“One of the many factors that impact hirers who find it challenging to recruit is the very large number of open roles currently available,” Banks said.

Banks also noted that while its data didn’t point to signs Australian workers were following counterparts in the US — where a ‘Great Resignation’ is currently underway, fuelled by a radical shift in power dynamics toward workers as a result of the pandemic — it did suggest employees were looking to move on.

Recent Seek data shows that 28% of Australian workers are likely to consider changing jobs in the next six months, an uptick in the level of attrition normally recorded at this period of the year.

“Traditionally the lead up to the end of the year is not a time to switch jobs,” Banks said. “Therefore, we expect more movement early in 2022.”