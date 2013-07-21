It's Almost National Ice Cream Day! We Ranked The 6 Best Ice Cream flavours Of All Time

Tomorrow is National Ice Cream Day, when we celebrate the best summer treat around.



We decided to celebrate by answering the age-old question: What is the absolute best ice cream flavour?

After polling the Business Insider newsroom (and getting responses from blue moon ice cream to the Choco Taco, which technically, is not a flavour), we finally had our answer.

Herewith are the top six, and to help you out on your next grocery run, we included our editors’ picks for best brands, too.

6. Cookie Dough

Editor’s Pick: “Häagen-Dazs Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Because cookie dough.” William Wei, Video Producer

5. Cake Batter

Editors’ Picks: “There’s a small place back home in Jersey called Colonia Dairy Maid (aka 40 flavours) that makes the absolute best with rainbow splashes throughout.” Kirsten Acuna, Entertainment Reporter

“Cold Stone Creamery Cake Batter.” Sam Ro, Markets Senior Editor

4. Cookies and Cream

Editor’s Pick: “Cookies & Cream by HomeMade.” Steven Tweedie, Tech Intern

3. Chocolate

Editors’ Picks: “ALL BRANDS.” Tony Manfred, Sports Reporter

“Straight chocolate from Häagen-Dazs.” Megan Dickey, Tech Reporter

2. Coffee

Editors’ Picks: “Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz! from Ben & Jerry’s.” Julie Zeveloff, Deputy Editor

“EDY’s Espresso Chip. It is coffee flavored with chocolate chips in it.” Mandi Woodruff, Your Money Editor

1. Mint Chocolate Chip

Editors’ Picks: “Mint moose Tracks > every other response you will get.” Paul Szoldra, Front Page Editor

“I grew up eating EDY’s slow-churned — it has the perfect mint to chip ratio!” Melissa Stanger, Lists & Rankings Associate Editor

“Breyer’s Mint Chocolate Chip. I like it because it doesn’t have any bogus extras like barf-green food colouring . It’s just pure joy.” Steve Kovach, Tech Senior Editor

Do you disagree? Add your favourite flavours in the comments!

