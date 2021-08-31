The Louisiana National Guard has rescued 359 people and 55 pets by ‘high-water vehicles,’ boat, and air

The Louisiana National Guard has rescued at least 359 civilians following Hurricane Ida. Louisiana National Guard via Twitter

The Louisiana National Guard said Tuesday it rescued 359 people and 55 pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Rescues were performed by high-water vehicle, boat, and by air, the National Guard said.

So far the storm has claimed at least four lives: two in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday afternoon that officials had rescued 671 people from floodwaters, USA Today reported.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday afternoon that officials had rescued 671 people from floodwaters, USA Today reported.

So far, the storm has claimed at least four lives: two people in Louisiana and two people in Mississippi, USA Today noted. Power is out for the entire city of New Orleans and in the surrounding parishes, and officials say it could be several weeks before power is restored.

At a press conference Monday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned residents who fled the city ahead of the storm to remain out of the city until conditions improved and power was restored. She said about 200,000 people stayed in the city during the hurricane, which made landfall Sunday morning as a Category 4 storm.