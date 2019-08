Donald Trump repeatedly claims the election is “rigged,” and some are concerned that hackers might try to mess with the results of the 2016 election. But are these legitimate concerns? Ohio is taking some extra precautions to prevent a cyber attack, with some help from the National Guard.

