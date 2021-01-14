National Guard asks people to please stop trying to give it donations, after photos of National Guardsmen sleeping on the floor of the Capitol spread on social media

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images UNITED STATES – JANUARY 13: A member of the National Guard reads Atlas Shrugged in the Capitol Visitor Centre as the House debates an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The National Guard said Wednesday that it is not capable of accepting donations.

The statement came after some were moved to donate after seeing photos of National Guard members sleeping on the floor of the US Capitol.

The National Guard assured the public that its members have proper sleeping quarters.

Members of the US National Guard were seen Wednesday sleeping on the floors of the US Capitol, but that does not mean they lack proper sleeping quarters or otherwise help from members of the public.

“While we appreciate the many offers and people who care about our soldiers and airmen, we are not logistically able to accept donations of any kind,” the National Guard said in a statement.

Thousands of National Guard members are currently in Washington, DC, to prevent a repeat of the January 6 insurrection and any outbreaks of violence during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

In response to news stories about soldiers laying on the floor of the Capitol, some were moved to act, thinking a cold, hard floor was to be their only respite.

This is just terrible. I've started a fundraiser to buy as many sleeping pads as I can today to deliver to the Capitol tonight for any Guard troops and police who are sleeping there this week. Please help by donating if you can, or sharing this link! https://t.co/gHAes9Ltul https://t.co/pVVPF4mLUx — Brian Bartlett (@BrianBartlett) January 13, 2021

Brian Bartlett, a Republican communications strategist, raised more than $US3,000 on GoFundMe to buy sleeping pads “so they can get a decent rest as they protect our democracy!”

But the National Guard soon clarified: “please know our National Guardsmen have appropriate lodging for when they are off-duty; the photos circulating are of them on-duty, in a designated rest area between shifts.”

In an update, Bartlett told supporters he would be returning the sleeping pads he purchased “and asking GoFundMe to refund all donations.”

