National Geographic's Newest Ad Campaign Features Animal Selfies

Selfie fever, man. What’s the cure? We might not have one yet, but National Geographic is taking the “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” approach with its newest campaign.

Partnering with Diomedia Stock Photos Brazil, the awesome ads show adorable creatures in the wild taking selfies in the bathroom mirror.

But beyond the images, the campaign has, quite literally, nothing to do with animals.

“We took nearly 2 months to produce the campaign,’ explains Art Director Silvio Medeiros to DesignBoom. “The whole idea is to show people that even during “selfies” and “instagram” fever, decent images can still be produced. Now that anybody has access to mobile phones with good cameras, we can all be photographers.”

Except, the text on the ad reads: “There are lots of terrible animal pictures out there,” directing people to find the best photos on National Geographic, taken by professional photographers.

Here are more photos:

[H/T Design Boom]

