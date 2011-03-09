National Geographic's Drugged Series Demonstrates Biochemical Effects Of Marijuana

Ever wonder what happens to the human body when drugs are ingested?



National Geographic’s Drugged series uses visual effects and CGI to visually demonstrate the bio-chemical effects of marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.

Dr. Julie Holland, editor of The Pot Book, leads a cast of medical marijuana professionals, potheads, growers and legitimate medical patients.

According to NatGeo, 15 million Americans admit to getting high on pot at least once a month. If you include yourself among this 5% subset of the population, you may want to tune in:

You can watch the next instalment of Drugged on Monday, March 28th at 9 pm.

