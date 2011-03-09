Ever wonder what happens to the human body when drugs are ingested?
National Geographic’s Drugged series uses visual effects and CGI to visually demonstrate the bio-chemical effects of marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy.
Dr. Julie Holland, editor of The Pot Book, leads a cast of medical marijuana professionals, potheads, growers and legitimate medical patients.
According to NatGeo, 15 million Americans admit to getting high on pot at least once a month. If you include yourself among this 5% subset of the population, you may want to tune in:
You can watch the next instalment of Drugged on Monday, March 28th at 9 pm.
SOURCE National Geographic
Via National Geographic’s Drugged Series Demonstrates Biochemical Effects of Marijuana on WonderHowTo.
