National Geographic just reached one billion likes on Instagram -- here are its most spectacular photos

National Geographic/Ami Vitale Ami Vitale (@amivitale) shot this photo in East Africa. It shows Lewa Wildlife Conservancy ranger Kamara with a rhinoceros.

As print magazines transition to digital, one legacy publication has had no problem amassing a large social following from millennials: National Geographic.

With 17 million followers, the magazine’s Instagram account is one of the most beloved on the platform — in fact, @natgeo is the top non-celebrity account.

The account is celebrating a recent milestone, having just surpassed 1 billion likes after posting almost 7,000 photos. They have also launched two new accounts: @natgeoyourshot, where the curate the best reader-submitted photos, and @natgeoadventure, where they spotlight photographers and adventurers.

The @natgeo account is also incredibly diverse and young — 70 per cent of followers come from outside the United States and 75 per cent are millennials, according to National Geographic.