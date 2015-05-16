National Geographic just reached one billion likes on Instagram -- here are its most spectacular photos

Molly Mulshine
Natgeo instagramNational Geographic/Ami VitaleAmi Vitale (@amivitale) shot this photo in East Africa. It shows Lewa Wildlife Conservancy ranger Kamara with a rhinoceros.

As print magazines transition to digital, one legacy publication has had no problem amassing a large social following from millennials: National Geographic.

With 17 million followers, the magazine’s Instagram account is one of the most beloved on the platform — in fact, @natgeo is the top non-celebrity account. 

The account is celebrating a recent milestone, having just surpassed 1 billion likes after posting almost 7,000 photos. They have also launched two new accounts: @natgeoyourshot, where the curate the best reader-submitted photos, and @natgeoadventure, where they spotlight photographers and adventurers.

The @natgeo account is also incredibly diverse and young — 70 per cent of followers come from outside the United States and 75 per cent are millennials, according to National Geographic.

 


Steve Winter shot this photo of a tiger, the planet’s largest big cat.

This photo of a gray seal in the Gulf of Maine has garnered 542,000 likes so far.

This leatherback sea turtle just hatched before the photo was taken in Trinidad.

This harp seal pup is hiding under a block of ice for shelter from the wind in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

Two mountains erupt simultaneously in Indonesia.

With 534,000 likes and counting, this must be the most popular lion cub on Instagram.

These elephants on the Maasai Mara plains are experiencing the first rainfall in a long time.

This endangered tiger is one of 500 of its species left in the world.

This baby chimp’s photo was posted in honor of Jane Goodall’s birthday.

This polar bear’s reflection is visible in the sheet of ice above him.

Panda photos are among the most popular on @natgeo. This one has 696,000 likes so far.

This panda mother and her cub live in the Bifengxia Panda Base in Ya’an City, China.

This slow loris is named Captain Hook because he only has one hand.

This clouded leopard is only nine weeks old.

These four pandas also live on a base in China.

This curious arctic fox lives at the Great Bend Zoo in Kansas.

These pandas weighed a few ounces at birth, but will reach 88 pounds by the time they’re six months old.

This bamboo forest is located in Japan.

Believe it or not, this panda’s still a baby.

There are 3200 tigers left in the wild, according to the caption accompanying this photo.

Photographer Andy Bardon captured this photo of a shooting star over the Tien Shan mountains in Kazakhstan.

This family of lion cubs has 571,000 likes.

This brown-throated sloth lives in Panama.

This is one of the few @natgeo photos that was taken in New York City.

Reader Orsolya Haarberg saw this fox outside her window in Norway and quickly grabbed her camera.

Huskies take a break from pulling a sled in Greenland.

These pandas live in Atlanta, Georgia.

Imagine seeing this outside your window.

The Northern Lights always make for a good photo. This one was taken in Canada.

These horses live on a ranch in Montana and get to run 30 miles twice a year when moving from their winter pasture to their summer pasture.

