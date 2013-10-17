National Geographic Asked Fans To Submit Their Best Travel Pictures And Got Some Amazing Results

For 125 years, National Geographic has been photographing our sublime planet, bringing what few humans have witnessed into the average American living room.

To celebrate its anniversary and encourage photographers to see the world through the lens, National Georgaphic launched a photo-sharing platform called Your Shot.

Led by the magazine’s star photographer Cory Richards and his magazine photo editor Sadie Quarrier, the project asks photographers to submit three images “that convey how photography can help us explore our changing world.”

Richards and Quarrier will also provide tips and feedback for all those who participate, and their favourite photograph will be selected to appeare in a future issue of the magazine. In order to participate, photogs must join the Your Shot community and submit photos by October 22nd. To learn more about submitting your photos and the competition, click here.

