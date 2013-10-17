National Geographic Asked Fans To Submit Their Best Travel Pictures And Got Some Amazing Results

For 125 years, National Geographic has been photographing our sublime planet, bringing what few humans have witnessed into the average American living room.
To celebrate its anniversary and encourage photographers to see the world through the lens, National Georgaphic launched a photo-sharing platform called Your Shot.
Led by the magazine’s star photographer Cory Richards and his magazine photo editor Sadie Quarrier, the project asks photographers to submit three images “that convey how photography can help us explore our changing world.”
Richards and Quarrier will also provide tips and feedback for all those who participate, and their favourite photograph will be selected to appeare in a future issue of the magazine. In order to participate, photogs must join the Your Shot community and submit photos by October 22nd. To learn more about submitting your photos and the competition, click here.
A baby elephant hides under its mother's belly in Sri Lanka. The photographer dubs it the 'Best Shelter Ever.'
This photograph proves patience is a photographer's virtue. 'While photographing lilies in a local swamp, a cloud of tadpoles swam by numbering in the thousands, all following along in a trail.'
People praying in the streets at Ijtema, the second largest Muslim gathering in the world. The gathering is so huge that the praying spilled out from the field into the road.
The photographer says of this picture: 'After two days of trekking and caving, we reach the first camp inside Hang Son Doong, the world's largest cave.'
This photographer was on a mission in Afghanistan for the World Food Programme when he spotted these boys. 'Winter in Kabul is cold, wet, and usually shrouded in a heavy fog. These lads were walking along the road early in the morning and they made my day.'
An unexpected lightening storm hit the Grand Canyon as this photographer happened to be there. He used long exposures to capture the lightening strikes.
This photographer was able to snap the exact moment a hungry seagull was about to snap up his french fry.
'I'm amazed how easy the sea lions catch their food,' this photographer says of Lily, a sea lion at the Seneca Park Zoo in New York.
'Granite Falls, Washington is home to the Big Four Ice Caves; A large network of tunnels formed from heaps of avalanche-deposited snow, and hollowed by cascading water and warm winds. Spectacle and beauty must come with respect, as the ice is prone to collapse and cave-ins.'
And these three young girls are waiting for Japan's summer festival Aomori Nebuta Festival to begin.
