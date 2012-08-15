The Winners Of The National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

Photo: Photo and caption by Lucia Griggi / 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

National Geographic traveller magazine just selected the winner and the runners-up of its 2012 traveller Photo Contest among more than 12,000 entries from 6,615 photographers in 152 countries around the globe.The top images were taken in variety of locations ranging from Afghanistan to Vietnam, all of them capturing memorable travel sights – places, wildlife, and people – that evoke a sense of delight and discovery.



Check out selected entries competing in this year’s contest, courtesy of 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest.

