The Winners Of The National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

Photo: Photo and caption by Lucia Griggi / 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

National Geographic traveller magazine just selected the winner and the runners-up of its 2012 traveller Photo Contest among more than 12,000 entries from 6,615 photographers in 152 countries around the globe.The top images were taken in variety of locations ranging from Afghanistan to Vietnam, all of them capturing memorable travel sights – places, wildlife, and people – that evoke a sense of delight and discovery.

Check out selected entries competing in this year’s contest, courtesy of 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest.

Veiwers Choice (Outdoor Scenes): Cabin under the Northern Lights in Finmmark, Norway.

Merit (Sense of Place): Near the city of Morondava, on the West coast of Madagascar lies an ancient forest of Baobab trees.

Merit (Travel Portraits): Oldmen of Chefchaouen, Morocco

Merit (Sense of Place): South of Chile

Merit (Outdoor Scenes): The village of G·sadalur and the island of Mykines in the background

Merit (Outdoor Scenes): Japanese maple tree in the Portland Japanese Gardens

Merit (Sense of Place): Bagan, Myanmar

Merit (Sense of Place): Cloud Break at an outer reef in Fiji

3rd Place (Travel Portraits): Easter celebration in Trapani, Sicily, Italy

2nd Place (Outdoor Scenes): Children playing in Moc Chau, Ha Giang Province, Vietnam

1st Place (Sense of Place): Inside a family yurt in the Wakhan Corridor, Afghanistan

