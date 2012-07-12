Breathtaking Photos From The National Geographic traveller Contest

Photo by Randall Roberts / 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest

Today is the last day to submit entries for the 2012 National Geographic traveller Photo Contest.Photography enthusiasts can submit pictures that have captured memorable travel sights – places, wildlife, and people – that evoke a sense of delight and discovery. More than 13,000 photos from all over the world were submitted last year.



The winner will partake in a National Geographic expedition to the Galapagos Islands, and in photography workshops and seminars, among other prizes.

Check out selected entries competing in this year’s contest, courtesy of National Geographic.

Vorderweidenthal, a municipality in Südliche Weinstrafle district in Rhineland-Palatinate, Western Germany (Sept. 2011) Photo was taken 25/09/2011 at 07:46 am in Vorderweidenthal, a municipality in Südliche Weinstrafle district in Rhineland-Palatinate, Western Germany. Baikal lake, Russia – early morning in March. (-13 °F) An art dealer at his office desk in Jaffa's flea market, Israel. An art dealer at his office desk, shot in Jaffa's flea market, Israel. The final day of Ganpati celebrations in 2011. Ganpati is one of the most worshiped Hindu deities. The average height of these idols is between 20 and 30 feet. It was the final day of Ganpati celebrations in 2011. Large processions of people took to the streets in celebration. Ganpati is one of the most worshiped Hindu deities. The average height of these idols is between 20 and 30 feet. The sun's first rays warm the rolling hills of the Palouse Country in Eastern, Washington. The sun's first rays warm the rolling hills of the Palouse Country in Eastern, Washington. Portrait of a Touareg in Segou, Sahel, Mali. Portrait of a Touareg in Segou, Sahel, Mali. Cayo Arena is a beautiful sandbar 10 kilometers into the middle of the Atlantic off the coast of Punta Rucia. It's often called Paradise Island by tour guides. Nomad woman milking a yak on the grasslands of Sichuan, China after a snowfall the night before. Nomad woman milking a yak on the grasslands of Sichuan, China after a snowfall the night before. Holi is a flamboyant festival where coloured powder or watercolors are thrown on one another in celebration of the beginning of spring. (Bombay/Mumbai 2012) Holi is a flamboyant festival where coloured powder or watercolours are thrown on one another in celebration of the beginning of spring. Many take it as an excuse to run wild and at times act inappropriately. As hindu's often say 'Bura na mano, Holi hai' (Don't feel offended, it's Holi)' Photos taken in Bombay/Mumbai 2012. Want to see more National Geographic photos? Check out... The Winner And The Runners-Up In The 2011 National Geographic Photography Contest >

