There Is Simply No Other Plane In The World Like Air Force One

Photo: White House

Air Force One, the call sign of whichever Air Force plane the President of the United States is flying on, has long been known for the security and comfort it provides its famous cargo.But everything changed with Sept. 11, 2001. The crew realised the plane had weaknesses. It lacked features that would have let President George W. Bush address the nation.



The Presidential Airlift Group (PAG), in charge of Air Force One, stepped up its game, and managed to take Bush to Baghdad on a top-secret mission in the dark of night to serve Thanksgiving dinner to troops in 2003.

The National Geographic Channel took a behind-the-scenes look at the Flying White House in “Onboard Air Force One,” an in-depth look at the PAG, the cavernous hangar at Andrews Air Force Base (AFB) that Air Force One calls home, and everything the aircraft has to offer the president and his trusted advisers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.