10 Shots In The Running For National Geographic's Photography Contest

National Geographic is currently accepting submissions for its

2013 Photography Contest, which will award prizes to the best entries in three categories: people, places, and nature.

First-place winners in each category will be published in National Geographic magazine, while the owner of the best photo overall will win $US10,000 and a trip to National Geographic headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Entries will be accepted until Nov. 30. Submissions must be in digital format, and cannot have been altered or manipulated. More than 22,000 professional and amateur photographers from over 150 countries submitted photos for last year’s competition.

National Geographic shared some of the beautiful images currently in the running.

