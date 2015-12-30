Jaw-dropping images from National Geographic's 2015 Photo Contest

The winners of 2015’s National Geographic Photo Contest have been announced, and as usual, the entries are absolutely breathtaking.

The contest selected winning photos in three categories: People, Places, and Nature, as well as a grand prize winner.

The first place winner in each category will receive $2,500, and their photo will be published in National Geographic magazine. The grand prize winner receives $7,500 in addition to the first-place prize, and a trip to the National Geographic Photography Seminar in Washington, DC, in January 2016.

Here are this year’s winners:

