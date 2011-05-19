This Stunning National Geographic Picture Is NOT A Drawing

National Geographic photographer, Frans Lanting, took this beautiful photograph of Camel Thorn Trees in Namibia, Africa.



Yes, this IS a photograph, it is NOT a painting. The orange background is a sand dune reflecting the sun perfectly as it is rising.

The photo is featured in the June 2011 Issue of National Geographic, on newsstands May 31, along with other amazing photographs from Nambia’s Namib-Naukluft Park.

Photo: Courtesy of Frans Lanking/National Geographic

Here’s the June 2011 issue:

Photo: Courtesy of National Geographic





Don’t miss these giant high-res photos of bugs in the morning dew >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.