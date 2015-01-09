24 Remarkable Places To Stay Around The World

The National Geographic Society recently announced its collection of the most inspirational sustainable hotels and lodges around the world.

These hotels are devoted to preserving the local environment and culture while still offering top-notch service and amenities to guests.

Each of the 24 hotels included on this list were selected from a rigorous vetting process.

From a lodge built on a hillside where two oceans collide to a bungalow retreat in the rain forests of Costa Rica, these are some of the most remarkable places to stay in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.