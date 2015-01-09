24 Remarkable Places To Stay Around The World

Asta Thrastardottir
The National Geographic Society recently announced its collection of the most inspirational sustainable hotels and lodges around the world

These hotels are devoted to preserving the local environment and culture while still offering top-notch service and amenities to guests.

Each of the 24 hotels included on this list were selected from a rigorous vetting process.

From a lodge built on a hillside where two oceans collide to a bungalow retreat in the rain forests of Costa Rica, these are some of the most remarkable places to stay in the world. 

Kasbah du Toubkal, Morocco

Fogo Island Inn, Canada

Inkaterra Machu Picchu Pueblo Hotel, Peru

Kapari Natural Resort, Greece

Sayari Camp, Tanzania

Pacuare Lodge, Costa Rica

Lapa Rios Eco Lodge, Costa Rica

Southern Ocean Lodge, Australia

Longitude 131°, Australia

Tierra Atacama Hotel & Spa, Chile

Nimmo Bay Wilderness Resort, Canada

Mashpi Lodge, Ecuador

Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, South Africa

Rubondo Island Camp, Tanzania

Sabi Sabi Earth Lodge, South Africa

Sukau Rainforest Lodge, Malaysian Borneo

The Brando, French Polynesia

The Ranch at Rock Creek, Montana, United States

Three Camel Lodge, Mongolia

Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa, Chile

Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa

Zhiwa Ling Hotel, Bhutan

Rosalie Bay Lodge, Dominica

Lizard Island, Australia

