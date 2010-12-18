National Geographic Names The 3 Most Amazing Photos Of 2010

Photo: Courtesy of National Geographic
Over 11 weeks National Geographic reviewed thousands of submissions for their 2010 photo contest.Aaron Lim Boon Teck was their winner for capturing the eruption of Gunug Rinjani an active volcano in Indonesia.
The skill required for some of these photos will blow you away, and while we won’t debate the winner, check out the honorable mention of a thunderstorm in Montana (slide 4). All photos show remarkable composition, ingenuity or luck.
This image by Aaron Lim Boon Teck which captures Indonesian volcano Gunug Rinjani erupting in the distance was declared the overall winner for 2010
This image by Chan Kwok Hung which captures the annual farmer's buffalo race in Indonesia, won the people category of the contest
This image taken by Jana Asenbrennerova captures a ship breaking in Chittagong, won the places category of the contest
This image taken by Sean Heavey which captures a Montana Thunderstorm, received an honorable mention in the nature category of the contest
This image by Ben Thomas captures Arc de Triomphe in Paris from the Eiffel Tower which appears to use a selective focus through the tilt-shift technique to create a miniature effect
This image by Ulrich Lambert captures a boat on the Ganges River at dawn in Varanasi, the holiest place in the world for Hindus
This image by Natalia Luzuriaga of the Buddhist monastery in Ki, a village in the Himalayas, required her to get to a height of 4500 meters.
This image by Marcos Furer of a solitary tree in Cordoba, Argentina where farming has caused deforestation
This image by Matthew Goddard-Jones captures the reflection of a man in a puddle, in New York's Chinatown
